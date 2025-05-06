ServiceNow launches AI Control Tower for centralized management of AI agents

During Knowledge 2025 , ServiceNow launched AI Control Tower, a centralized control center for managing, securing, and optimizing AI agents, models, and workflows. This solution enables organizations to manage their entire AI ecosystem from a single platform. ServiceNow also introduces AI Agent Fabric, which facilitates collaboration between AI agents and partner integrations.

During Knowledge 2025, ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner event, the company took a major step forward in managing AI agents. With the new AI Control Tower, organizations can centrally manage their entire AI infrastructure, whether ServiceNow’s AI agents or those from third parties.

Managing AI agents is becoming increasingly complex as organizations implement more of these digital assistants. According to Gartner research, by 2028, companies using AI governance platforms will achieve 30% higher customer trust scores and 25% better compliance scores than their competitors.

AI Control Tower provides critical management of AI agents

“As AI agents proliferate across enterprises, coordinating their work becomes as critical and complex as leading human employees, and companies need new tools to direct this new digital workforce,” said Amit Zavery, president, chief product officer, and chief operating officer at ServiceNow. “With AI Control Tower, businesses can oversee AI workforces in the same way the human workforce is managed, ensuring each agent is aligned, coordinated, optimized, and delivering impact at scale.”

This new functionality builds on AI innovations previously announced by ServiceNow. In the Xanadu release, ServiceNow introduced hundreds of AI features, laying the foundation for Agentic AI. Earlier this year, ServiceNow positioned itself as the platform for AI agent orchestration, a strategy that is now being further expanded.

Maximum return on AI investments

The AI Control Tower is embedded in all workflows of the ServiceNow AI Platform and builds on the previously announced AI Agent Orchestrator. The solution centralizes strategy, governance, performance, and management across the entire AI ecosystem and ensures compliance and accountability at the enterprise level.

Specifically, AI Control Tower offers five key benefits:

Enterprise-wide AI visibility: Monitor and manage every AI agent, model, and workflow in one place

Built-in compliance and AI governance: Proactive risk management, including security and privacy

End-to-end lifecycle management of agentic processes: From idea to implementation and optimization

Real-time reporting: Dynamic dashboards with operational insights and validation of AI performance

Improved alignment between AI and business strategy: Better align AI initiatives with overall business and technology goals

AI Agent Fabric for advanced collaboration between agents

In addition to AI Control Tower, ServiceNow introduced AI Agent Fabric, a communication tool for complete AI ecosystems. Unlike traditional AI solutions, AI Agent Fabric supports various forms of communication: between AI agents, AI agents and tools, and even between complete agentic systems.

This communication uses protocols such as Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent Protocol (A2A), enabling both ServiceNow’s AI agents and third parties to dynamically exchange information, coordinate tasks, and take action in real time.

This aligns with ServiceNow’s previous steps toward a business transformation platform ready for agentic AI. The combination of AI, data, and workflows is at the core of this strategy.

Partners introduce first AI Agent Fabric integrations

Several major technology partners have already announced integrations for the AI Agent Fabric, including Accenture, Box, Cisco, Google Cloud, Jit, Microsoft, Moonhub, RADCOM, UKG, and Zoom. These integrations enable seamless, end-to-end workflows between different agents.

This step aligns with ServiceNow’s broader AI strategy to make the platform increasingly AI-driven and add thousands more AI agents to further automate business processes.

With the combination of AI Control Tower and AI Agent Fabric, ServiceNow is taking an essential step toward a fully integrated AI platform for businesses. The AI Control Tower is a unique solution in the market, which could give ServiceNow an advantage. Organizations want to maintain oversight of their AI agents, including governance, compliance, and security.

