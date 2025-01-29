ServiceNow goes all-in on Agentic AI, positioning platform as the AI agent control tower

Many enterprise organizations have built thousands of workflows within the NOW platform. ServiceNow seems to have succeeded in taking these workflows to the next level by making them available to AI agents. Not only does ServiceNow present thousands of AI agents, but these AI agents can communicate with each other, pass on tasks and create order out of chaos. ServiceNow sees the platform as the control tower that manages all workflows and agents.

After the introduction of generative AI and its combination with predictive AI, AI agents are the first real evolution that will have a big impact on businesses. This is why many large software developers are working hard to make their own version of AI agents available to customers. As one of the largest SaaS platforms, ServiceNow cannot be left behind in this.

However, ServiceNow is choosing its own route. It does not limit itself to chatbots or conversations but takes the workflows that the NOW platform is known for to the next level. AI agents can analyze workflows and then use them for automated actions. The customer will, of course, remain in control of what the agents can and cannot do.

Access to data and workflows

ServiceNow aims to give AI agents as much access as possible to customer business data and workflows. This provides AI agents with all the knowledge needed to perform tasks as desired and to perform complex analysis before a solution is possible.

For example, ServiceNow cites onboarding employees or analyzing a network incident.

When a failure occurs somewhere in the network, it is necessary to determine which part is not functioning. This requires accessing and analyzing log files from various devices. Although existing processes exist for this, they are often complex and time-consuming. An AI agent can perform these processes much faster than a human and accurately pinpoint the root cause of the failure. Onboarding: Onboarding new employees involves many different departments, from providing work clothes and laptops to getting access to the right systems, completing an HR profile for the first paycheck, and so on. An AI agent can significantly simplify this process. For example, an AI agent can ensure that you only need to enter your details once, after which they are automatically processed in all relevant systems.

AI Agents are the new digital employees

This statement is not new, but ServiceNow is also convinced that AI agents are the new digital workforce, coming to work alongside humans. Soon, millions of these digital workers will perform tasks that simply no longer require a human employee. This will allow employees to focus on more complex tasks and monitoring and adjusting AI agents.

ServiceNow AI Agent Orchestrator

Whereas many SaaS platforms currently focus on AI agents that perform a single task, ServiceNow goes a step further. The NOW platform has thousands of AI agents that can perform tasks, but the ServiceNow AI Agent Orchestrator allows AI agents to communicate with each other. This allows multiple AI agents to work together to perform more complex tasks.

However, information sharing and task delegation must be carefully monitored, and this is where the AI Agent Orchestrator comes in. This technology ensures that AI agents work together efficiently and controlled.

ServiceNow AI Agent Studio

Not every organization will be delighted with the thousands of AI agents developed by ServiceNow. Some companies prefer to build or customize their own AI agents to fit their specific processes and workflows.

The AI Agent Studio allows customers to design and deploy their own AI agents. The customer describes what the AI agent should do in the AI Agent Studio, and the studio generates this agent. The agent can then be further refined and customized via a no-code editor. The platform provides guidance on building, testing, and activating AI agents so users on the NOW platform can easily develop their own agents.

Data is essential: ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric

Data is essential for a successful AI strategy. An AI agent cannot perform its task correctly without access to data from key business applications. Much data already resides within the NOW platform, but not all.

ServiceNow customers often also use other SaaS solutions or large ERP systems. Therefore, it is necessary to interface with data that resides on-premises or in different clouds.

For this purpose, ServiceNow has developed the Workflow Data Fabric. This solution allows external data sources to be linked to the NOW platform. ServiceNow has announced that Google and Oracle are the latest partners for the Workflow Data Fabric, which means customers can more easily integrate data from these ecosystems.

Agentic AI needs to prove itself, including at ServiceNow

This March, ServiceNow’s Agentic AI vision will become even more evident. That’s when the latest AI innovations within the NOW platform will be available to existing and new customers. This also means that customers can get started with the ServiceNow AI Agent Orchestrator and the ServiceNow AI Agent Studio.

In addition, ServiceNow will again host its annual Knowledge conference in May 2025. This event will show how well ServiceNow’s Agentic AI solutions perform and what else the company has in store. Techzine will follow these developments closely and publish an extensive analysis of them. Ultimately, the vision surrounding Agentic AI is quite revolutionary. This applies not only to ServiceNow but also to other parties betting heavily on Agentic AI. We are curious to see if adoption will take off as quickly as predicted and what the next steps will be.

