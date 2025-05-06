ServiceNow launches University for AI-focused skills in a changing job market

ServiceNow launched ServiceNow University during its annual Knowledge 2025 event. This new free online learning platform is designed to help users of the Now platform develop skills that are essential in an AI-driven world. The platform offers tools for personal development at a time when agentic AI threatens to transform millions of jobs. Research shows that in the US alone, more than 8 million jobs will change due to the impact of AI.

Unlike traditional learning platforms, ServiceNow University is designed to move with the changing needs of the labor market. The platform builds skills for the future, adapts to what organizations need, and works with a personalized learning toolkit.

ServiceNow University is available to everyone within the ServiceNow ecosystem: employees, customers, and partners. It connects people with the knowledge they need to contribute effectively to their organization.

AI is transforming the job market

The third annual survey by ServiceNow and Pearson, published in September, shows that agentic AI will transform millions of jobs—both technical and non-technical roles. In the US alone, it is estimated that more than 8 million jobs will be affected.

In addition, significant growth in the technical workforce is expected in all regions surveyed by 2030 – ranging from 27% in Germany to 36% in the US and as high as 95% in India. These figures underscore the urgency of retraining and upskilling, a need that employers are increasingly looking for in job applicants.

“As technology continues to transform the workplace at an unprecedented pace driven by AI, there is a learning imperative that leaders need to address. ServiceNow University is uniquely positioned to help them do just that,” said Jayney Howson, SVP of global learning and development at ServiceNow.

Free gamified platform

ServiceNow University stands out for its approach to learning. The platform is free and gamified, with hundreds of on-demand courses and assessments. Students can earn points, badges, and ranks. This not only encourages personal development but also helps with learning digital skills.

The platform features an AI-powered profile that connects a person’s skills, experiences, and achievements in one place. This creates the “University of You” with curated content and a free on-demand catalog to foster engagement and drive growth.

ServiceNow University also offers a comprehensive learning curriculum with intuitive, concise content for different skill levels. This ensures that information is easy to consume and remember. Among other things, there is a robust AI learning path that helps learners understand and use AI.

ServiceNow University’s goal: three million learners by 2027

ServiceNow University reinforces ServiceNow’s existing RiseUp initiative, which helps underrepresented and underserved communities gain greater access to technology, knowledge, and opportunities.

Through ServiceNow University, the company aims to reach three million learners by the end of 2027. With this ambitious goal, ServiceNow is positioning itself as a driver of the global skills transformation needed to meet the challenges of the AI era.

