Microsoft Teams Classic to be permanently shut down tomorrow

Support for Microsoft Teams Classic disappeared a year ago. Exactly one year later, on July 1, 2025, the application will disappear completely.

As with Outlook, Microsoft opted to migrate all users to a new version of Teams in phases. After the new version was released in preview in March 2023, the migration from the old app began. July 1, 2024, proved to be a fairly strict deadline for end users, when Teams Classic officially reached end-of-life.

Problems and solutions

The main reason for individual users to stick with the old Teams was that the new app had problems. Although trends are difficult to discern, the problems known to Microsoft alone show that patches are still needed. However, an EOL date is usually more important to organizations than bugs: Teams Classic will no longer receive security updates.

The switch is mandatory as of July 1, because the old Teams will simply no longer work. There will be no servers active for video calls, which means that the app’s functionality will disappear entirely.

What you can do

Sysadmins can use policies to ensure that employees are already using the new Teams app today. This can be done by disabling classic Teams default mode and enabling new Teams only mode via the Teams Admin Center. For those who have already switched to the new Teams version, nothing will actually change.

Incidentally, users have been seeing a notification since March last year that the old Teams is on its way out. So this should not come as a surprise to users who regularly use the video conferencing tool.

