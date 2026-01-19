Windows 11 refuses to shut down after update

The first security update of 2026 already caused problems for Microsoft. The update prevented various Windows 11 systems from shutting down correctly. The problem affected business editions of the operating system.

The security update released by Microsoft on January 13 caused several problems: systems no longer shut down correctly or went into energy-saving mode. Users also reported being unable to log in via remote desktop. After four days, Microsoft released a patch for these bugs. Users of affected systems can download the patch via Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog.

The inability to shut down Windows correctly affected only systems running Windows 11 23H2, specifically the Enterprise and IoT editions. According to the changelog, Microsoft identified “connection and authentication failures in remote connection applications” on multiple platforms, including Windows 11 version 25H2 and Windows Server 2025.

Although the bug was annoying for affected users, its impact was relatively limited. Only systems running Windows 11 23H2 in the Enterprise or IoT editions experienced problems. Microsoft previously announced that support for Windows 11 23H2 for home users will end after November 2025. Companies still running this version are encouraged to upgrade to more recent versions.

Read also: Microsoft expands Windows Backup with first sign-in restore