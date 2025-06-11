HP makes virtual meetings three-dimensional

HP and Google are launching HP Dimension with Google Beam, a 3D meeting system that does not require virtual reality headsets. This technology uses six cameras and AI for realistic rendering and promises to take virtual meetings to a new dimension.

HP’s tests show measurable improvements when using the system. Participants remember 28 percent more information and show up to 39 percent more non-verbal communication. The latter point seems difficult to estimate, even though it is a significant percentage. According to HP, the focus on conversation partners is also 14 percent higher thanks to HP Dimension with Google Beam. In other words, 3D tech brings virtual meetings closer to their real-life equivalent.

With Dimension with Google Beam, HP is also responding to a major demand among knowledge workers. Once again, it presents its own data, which indicates that 73 percent of these employees want to feel more connected to their colleagues.

Technology without headgear

The platform works without VR headsets or AR glasses. Instead, the system uses six cameras that capture real-time 3D images and project them onto a special light field display (once hailed as a “window to the Metaverse” when that term was still in vogue). Participants see each other in actual size, depth, and color, and experience that they are truly physically perceiving the other person.

HP Dimension with Google Beam originated from Google’s Project Starline and combines advanced 3D rendering, spatial audio, and adaptive lighting. The system supports three features: immersive one-on-one conversations in 3D, traditional group meetings in 2D, and compatibility with existing platforms such as Teams and Webex.

Audio upgrade for hybrid working

In addition to the 3D system, HP is introducing new Poly Studio A2 audio products. The Audio Bridge supports up to 32 synchronized channels via up to eight table microphones. These solutions are suitable for rooms of all sizes and promise plug-and-play scalability.

The table microphones are said to have crystal-clear audio pickup and can be easily expanded. The system offers premium performance at a fraction of the cost of traditional pro-AV installations, according to HP.

Market position and expectations

As we saw earlier with Microsoft Teams with Mesh, companies are looking for ways to make virtual collaboration more natural. So far, this has not really been successful. Especially after the implosion of the metaverse, the idea of 3D meetings has faded into the background.

HP’s approach aims to eliminate an essential component: the physical headset hardware. That would mean a lot, if it all works properly. HP argues that potential users need to see it before they can believe it.

Availability and pricing

HP Dimension with Google Beam will be available in late 2025 for $24,999, excluding the Google Beam license. The Poly Studio A2 Audio Bridge costs $549 and will ship in September. Table microphones cost $329 each.