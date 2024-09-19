OpenAI increases API limits for o1 and o1-mini

OpenAI has raised the limits for the o1 and o1-mini LLMs introduced last week. This benefits tier 5 developers. ChatGPT Plus and Teams subscribers also see their API rate limit increase for these LLMs.

Last week, OpenAI introduced its latest generation of LLMs: o1-preview and o1-mini. These powerful models, which do not yet have all the functionality that GPT-4, for example, offers, provide high performance for scientific, coding, and mathematical problems. Both models have more reasoning capabilities than previous LLMs from the AI giant, making them better at solving complex tasks and more difficult problems.

After the release, users of the APIs for these new LLMs at tier 5 got an upgrade to the API rate limits, which limit API calls. For o1-preview, this went to 100 queries per minute, and for o1-mini, to 250 queries per minute.

Upgrade limits developers

OpenAI is now announcing an upgrade of query limits for users of the APIs in tier 5. For o1-preview, the limit increases to 500 queries per minute, and for o1-mini, it increases to a whopping 1,000 queries per minute.

The AI giant says that question limits for developers in other tiers will also be increased, as well as more access to the new LLMs.

General users also benefit

For general users, particularly ChatGPT Plus and Teams subscribers, demand limits for the new LLMs will also be increased. The query limit for o1-mini has been increased by 7, from 50 queries per week to 50 queries per day. For the more computationally intensive o1-preview LLM, the query limit has increased from 30 to 50 queries per week.

OpenAI has indicated that the limits for these end users will be further increased once the revenue model is optimized. It is still unknown when free users of GPT-4 will have access to the new LLMs and with what question limits.

