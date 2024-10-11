Microsoft bets on healthcare with Copilot Agents and LLMs

Microsoft is introducing new AI solutions to help healthcare address and alleviate rising workloads for employees. This happens with a new sector-focused agent developer within Copilot Studio and LLMs for the healthcare sector.

Microsoft is looking to expand its stake in healthcare further, leveraging its AI expertise. Recently, the tech giant announced several new AI-based solutions to help employees in the sector perform their growing tasks more quickly and efficiently.

A dedicated healthcare agent service is now available in public preview in the GenAI assistant Copilot development platform, Microsoft Copilot Studio.

This service allows healthcare organizations to develop AI agents for doctors or patients, for example. Use cases include appointment management, matching for clinical trials, triage, and more. Copilot agents can additionally be extended with other plug-ins regardless of where they are built.

This is based on reusable, purpose-built features, built-in healthcare intelligence from trusted sources, templates, and pre-built use cases.

The tech giant also says that these new agents will soon meet healthcare requirements and ensure security through particular guidelines for medical chat and clinical and compliance security requirements.

APIs for more security

Microsoft is also introducing new clinical security APIs for its healthcare services in a private preview, for now only for selected customers. These special APIs help AI services detect certain hallucinations and omissions and should help identify unreliable data sources.

Other uses for these special security APIs include verifying medical codes to prove they exist and are relevant to the context. They can also help validate medical semantics.

This should confirm that the answers the GenAI agent gives to questions correspond to valid medical semantic structures. In short, whether the medical language used is correct.

Specific LLMs for medical images

In addition to being able to build medical GenAI agents themselves through Copilot Studio, Microsoft now offers organizations within Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare a number of industry-specific LLMs. These LLMs focus on processing medical images and can be customized by users to support particular tasks or streamline workflows for radiology, pathology, ophthalmology, or dermatology.

The LLMs now presented are MedImageInsight, for analyzing medical images, and MedImageParse. This LLM analyzes various images taken with various medical equipment, such as X-ray machines, CT scanners, MRI scanners, and ultrasound machines. Furthermore, the tech giant’s CXRReportGen LLM provides the specific deployment of AI for reviewing chest X-rays.

