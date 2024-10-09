Kyndryl will help implement Copilot for Microsoft 365

Kyndryl is offering new services to support the deployment of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and accelerate the implementation of generative AI.

In doing so, Kyndryl will boost the use of Copilot. The services combine several data services, including Microsoft Purview capabilities, data expansion, user-friendly interface design, and enhanced reporting.

According to Kyndryl, these services will help users make better decisions, work more efficiently and accelerate their digital transformation using Copilot for Microsoft 365.

According to the IT services provider, Using Copilot services can save up to 20 minutes of time per day searching for information.

Customization through consultants

The Copilot for Microsoft 365 services are also suitable for customization around AI implementations. For this purpose, Kyndryl provides experts to help customers get the most out of their Copilot implementation to achieve their business goals.

One of the services offered is the Copilot Value Discovery Workshop, in which customers determine how to get the most out of Copilot. This is done, for example, through an assessment of the company’s technical skills, verification that the prerequisites for Copilot are met, and an assessment of data and information governance requirements.

