Microsoft gives Copilot a makeover

Copilot’s interface has become fresher, more streamlined, and modern, encouraging interaction. One example is the new Copilot Daily service.

Although Microsoft has not publicized it, Neowin notes that the tech giant is rolling out the new interface design for its generative AI assistant. The interface offers an improved homepage with blocks of information that help users make the most of the service. At the bottom of the homepage is a “floating” text box where users can ask questions and access previous conversations with the generative AI assistant.

In addition, Copilot now has light (day) and dark (night) themes that users can customize. Furthermore, users can interact with Copilot by typing text prompts, uploading images with accompanying descriptions, and using voice commands.

When using voice commands, users respond in four different artificial voices: Meadow, Wave, Grove and Canyon.

Introducing Copilot Daily

Voice commands come into their own with the new feature offered by Copilot: Copilot Daily. This innovative, AI-driven feature generates personalized daily updates.

The updates begin with general information and continue with news from popular sources such as Reuters. When users want to learn more, they can click links from the included sources.

The voice update lasts five minutes and is designed to provide users with personalized information quickly and interactively. Microsoft sees this service as particularly suitable for users who start their day with a news roundup on the Internet.

Otherwise, Copilot’s existing functionality remains unchanged.

Similarity to Inflection AI APIs

According to Neowin, the new work comes primarily from Microsoft’s AI division, led by Mustafa Suleyman. Suleyman co-founded Inflection AI, and Copilot’s new design is strongly similar to that company’s APIs.

Copilot’s mobile version is also being redesigned. After the editors tested the new design and the Copilot Daily service, they are not yet available in the Netherlands.

