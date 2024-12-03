Last major Windows update of this year coming down the chimney

A major Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11 24H2 is approaching. Major changes are being planned for the last security update of 2024, which also introduces many new features.

The December Windows 11 24H2 update includes improvements such as “jump lists” in the Start menu and a more compact system tray layout with new layout options. This in addition to improvements to dynamic lighting and more. Below is a list of the new features available in December. All this reports Windows Latest.

Perhaps needless to say, but Patch Tuesday always takes place on the second Tuesday of the month, so this time on December 10.

Simplified system tray

The current implementation of the date and time display takes up too much space. Therefore, Windows will have an option to make it more compact. You can set an abbreviated date and time display in the system tray by selecting the “Show abbreviated time and date” option in the settings. The new design takes up considerably less space if you don’t display the seconds in the system time clock.

‘Jump lists’

When you right-click an icon in the taskbar, a menu Microsoft calls a ‘jump list’ appears. You can launch an item in the jump list with administrator privileges in the upcoming update.

However, you must press the Shift + Enter key while clicking on the item to open it. Without this key combination, no additional submenu will pop up. The Start menu also shows a jump list for supported system apps such as the Taskbar, with additional options like screenshots and timers.

Dynamic Lighting

Dynamic Lighting lets you customize lighting effects for supported devices with RGB. You don’t need a separate app for each device. A banner will be displayed if no connected and supported RGB devices are available.

Previously, all options were visible even if they had no effect on unsupported devices. Now these options are grayed out when no connected device is supported.

Task Manager in Windows

The disk labels in Windows’ Performance tab will soon show the type and other details. This will make identifying the bus type (NVMe or SATA) of SSDs and HDDs installed on a Windows 11 PC easier.

This option was first noticed in an Insider build in September and will be introduced in the next update. Support for dark mode and text scaling in the “Disconnect” and “Logout” dialog boxes has also been added.