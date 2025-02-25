Docker revamps subscription model and improves platform

Docker is implementing a new subscription model. The new model offers a usage-based pricing structure.

At the heart of Docker’s announcement is the integration of its entire product portfolio into a single subscription model. The revamped Docker Personal, Pro, Team and Business plans offer access to Docker Desktop, Docker Hub, Docker Build Cloud, Docker Scout and Test Containers Cloud. This means that separate subscriptions are no longer necessary. Developers now get the complete toolset within one subscription.

According to the company, developers want tools that meet their current needs and evolve with new capabilities to meet their future needs. For this reason, the vendor adapted the subscription model. This allows for each paying user to have full access to all tools, with consumption options for scalability as projects grow.

New pricing structure

Docker Business pricing remains unchanged, but Docker Pro is increasing from $5 per month to $9 per month. Docker Team goes from $9 per user per month to $15 per user per month, with discounted annual payments. Docker Personal remains free.

One big change is the introduction of limits on image retrieval and storage in Docker Hub. These go into effect on March 1, 2025. According to Docker, this will affect less than 3% of accounts. Those are mostly high-volume commercial users. The increased limits may lower costs for many Docker Team and Business customers with Service Accounts. In addition, Docker is introducing a Pulls Usage dashboard on Docker Hub, allowing customers to understand and better manage their usage.

Docker has invested significantly in improving its platform over the past year. For example, the company spent more than $100 million improving Docker Hub. Recent enhancements include more advanced content detection, deeper analysis and improved lifecycle management.

Docker Build Cloud, launched in January 2024, combines ARM and AMD cloud builders with shared cache technology, which can speed up build times by up to 39 times. In the new subscription model, the per-user license disappeared and the number of included build minutes increased.

Since its introduction in October 2023, Docker Scout helps developers detect and resolve security issues. The Team and Business subscriptions now offer unlimited vulnerability analysis, contributing to a more secure development environment.

Following Docker’s acquisition of AtomicJar, Test Containers Cloud has been integrated, enabling automated testing with containers. As with Build Cloud, the per-user license has been eliminated and runtime minutes are included in paid plans.

Additional security and compliance tools have been added for Docker Business users. These include role-based access control, SOC 2 Type 2 compliance and centralized management, which can help businesses make their development processes more secure and efficient.

Developers want flexibility

The move to a usage-based pricing structure reflects development teams’ need for flexibility when scaling projects. Each plan includes basic usage, with the option to add additional capacity as needed. This creates a more flexible pricing model that grows with customers.

This approach aligns with broader industry trends in which pricing models are increasingly based on actual usage rather than fixed licensing structures.