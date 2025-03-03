ServiceNow introduces new AI agents for telecoms

ServiceNow introduces AI agents that help telecom operators increase productivity within their entire service offering. The main focus is on automating workflows to improve customer experience and network operations.

The telecom industry today cannot ignore AI solutions to make telecom operators’ operations more efficient and streamlined. AI solutions and applications allow these companies to better design and execute their often complex processes.

ServiceNow is therefore introducing new AI agents for the telecom industry that make these processes – especially in the areas of customer experience and network operations – fully automated. They solve the most complex workflows, according to the workflow automation specialist.

Functionality for telecom operators

The AI agents use specialized frameworks and advanced reasoning functionality. Among other things, they can repair telecom networks, detect service failures and prevent customer problems before they occur.

These AI agents perform intelligent, context-aware actions throughout the entire lifecycle of a network service. This includes analyzing network data, diagnosing problems and coordinating repairs, such as scheduling on-site technicians.

In addition, AI agents detect network alerts, identify the cause of problems and resolve outages quickly. To do so, they generate playbooks and help predict potential network outages before customers are inconvenienced. This enables telecom operators to resolve problems faster and increase customer satisfaction.

Another key functionality of the AI agents is addressing billing issues. They can independently detect unusual patterns in consumption, provide real-time cost explanations and recommend more cost-effective subscriptions.

This allows telecom operators to be more transparent to their customers and help avoid unexpected charges. This leads to fewer complaints about bills and reduces pressure on contact centers.

Under the hood

ServiceNow’s new AI agents run on Nvidia AI Enterprise software, including Nvidia NIM microservices, Nvidia NeMo solutions and the Nvidia DGX Cloud platform.

As the basis for the AI agents, ServiceNow offers its Workflow Data Fabric, which allows all available enterprise data from telecom operators to be seamlessly integrated for intelligent automation actions.

The AI agents build on ServiceNow’s Now Assist for Telecommunications solution announced last year. This service helps telecom operators better align customer service and network management, making employees more productive, solving problems faster and further improving the customer experience.

Finally, AI agents can also use other ServiceNow solutions and applications, such as AI Agent Orchestrator and AI Agent Studio.

