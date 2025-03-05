Amazon feels it is behind in the AI race and invests

Amazon would like to make investments in developing its own AI products. The investments should deliver a ‘reasoning’ AI model and AI agents, both developed by Amazon.

According to Business Insider, the company’s efforts to create an internally developed AI model with sophisticated reasoning capabilities are approaching fruition. While the reasoning model is nearly complete, the development of proprietary AI agents remains in earlier stages. Reuters reports that Amazon has recently established a dedicated agentic AI group under the leadership of Swami Sivasubramanian, a seasoned executive with a proven track record of managing the organization’s AI and data teams.

Competition o3-mini and R1

Amazon’s emerging AI model is positioned to compete directly with OpenAI’s o3-mini and DeepSeek’s R1. These advanced models are characterized by more deliberative response generation, a strategy designed to enhance answer accuracy and reliability.

The anticipated launch is scheduled for June, with plans to integrate the new model into Amazon’s existing Nova model suite. The company aspires to differentiate itself through competitive pricing, though this presents a formidable challenge, particularly given DeepSeek’s AI model’s reputation for cheap pricing.

Tip! DeepSeek is unsafe, and it’s got nothing to do with China

Some catching up to do

The artificial intelligence landscape is experiencing unprecedented acceleration, demanding substantial financial commitments to maintain competitive positioning. Amazon’s primary competitors—major technology corporations—are making extraordinary investments, with Microsoft, for instance, allocating $80 billion this year exclusively for AI-related data center expansions.

Recognizing the imperative to remain technologically relevant, Amazon is significantly increasing its AI investment allocation. This year’s budget stands at $100 billion, a substantial increase from last year’s $83 billion expenditure.

Currently, Amazon’s AI ecosystem encompasses Nova models, specialized AI hardware through Trainium chips, and Bedrock—a marketplace for AI product exchange. However, the domains of autonomous AI agents and reasoning models represent areas where other tech companies have been actively innovating, with Amazon adopting a characteristically measured approach to market entry.

This strategy mirrors previous technology adoption patterns, such as the company’s delayed entry into chatbot development and an AI-model for generating images. Amazon is thus once again taking a rather wait-and-see approach here to now start catching up.