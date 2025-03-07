Microsoft makes Think Deeper Copilot feature free of charge

The Think Deeper feature in Microsoft Copilot recently started using OpenAI’s LLM o3-mini-high for more complex queries. The capabilities of this model are now available free and unlimited to all users of Microsoft’s AI assistant.

Microsoft already offered paying users of Copilot the Think Deeper functionality since last October. This functionality provides deep and step-by-step solutions that provide answers to complex questions. However, a user limit was set for this.

Since the beginning of this year, other users can also use this functionality for free, but still with limits.

Expansion to o3-mini-high LLM

Recently, Microsoft based the Think Deeper functionality on OpenAI o3-mini-high. In addition to this refinement of the feature, the company is also taking it a step further. The Think Deeper feature based on o3-mini-high is now free and unlimited to all Copilot users.

This new capability now gives all end users the opportunity to have many complex queries answered based on deeper reasoning. In addition to better performance and efficiency, this also leads to better insights for users, more relevant answers and, in Microsoft’s words, better AI that is truly up-to-date with the latest developments.

Competition with ChatGPT

Interestingly, Microsoft is now making o3-mini-high’s functionality available to all users completely free of charge, unlike OpenAI itself via ChatGPT.

Free users only get limited access to o3-mini. Paying users can also LLM o3-mini-high and use it unlimitedly. By now offering the latter model to all Copilot users, paying and non-paying, Microsoft is clearly competing with OpenAI’s AI assistant.

While Microsoft’s move gives a larger audience the option of advanced AI tooling, experts say it is also a catch-up Microsoft is trying to play. Tools like ChatGPT are still more widely used than Copilot.

Also read: OpenAI announces GPT-4.5, its latest model to power ChatGPT