Microsoft gives IT administrators more insights in Windows 11 roadmap

Microsoft has launched a new Windows roadmap website that makes it easier for IT professionals and users to keep track of the status of new Windows 11 features. The roadmap results from feedback from IT professionals who wanted more transparency about when and where new features are tested and rolled out in Windows 11.

One of the biggest criticisms of Windows 11 is the lack of clarity about when and where new features are tested or rolled out. Many perceive the Windows Insider program as illogical when introducing and testing new features, with experimental channels sometimes being skipped and, in some cases, the Insider program being avoided entirely.

Unclear testing process

This situation makes it challenging to track the status of new functions during testing and their progression to production versions of Windows 11. The lack of transparency is problematic, especially for IT professionals managing many Windows devices. Microsoft has recognized this problem and is, therefore, introducing a new Windows roadmap website designed to make tracking the status of new features much easier.

The timing of this announcement is noteworthy because Microsoft has made several changes to the Windows Insider program over the past year. These changes include the introduction of the Canary Channel, which is intended for testing Microsoft’s most experimental features. That would have been a good time to link this to a public roadmap.

Simple navigation

According to Microsoft, the new Windows roadmap is easy to navigate. The announcement was made on the Windows IT Pro blog, where the company explained: “At Microsoft, we’ve had the privilege to talk to thousands of IT professionals just like you, across the globe, about your experience managing Windows. Across those conversations, one thing rings loud and clear: the need for more transparency around what’s shipping and when so that you can manage change for your estate.”

The roadmap contains features currently being tested in the Windows Insider program, features in a gradual rollout phase and generally available features. Many of the features also include an intended release time window, which should help prepare systems for upcoming new features.

Reservations and restrictions

Microsoft emphasizes that the features on the Windows roadmap are subject to change and can be canceled or postponed at any time. The roadmap is currently only available for the client version of Windows 11, which means it does not currently cover other editions of Windows, such as Windows Server.

According to Microsoft, the Windows roadmap is an important step forward in making it easier to follow features during the various test phases. Currently, the roadmap only contains a handful of new features, so hopefully, it will soon be expanded to include every change and feature addition introduced in the Insider program.

An example of a feature currently on the roadmap is Recall, an AI feature that caused controversy last year due to privacy concerns. The feature constantly takes screenshots of PC activities and makes them searchable later. After feedback from users, Microsoft has decided to make the feature optional.