Appian helps companies integrate AI into business processes

As “The Process Company,” Appian believes better processes are the key to better business results. AI has the greatest impact when it works within business processes, where it is given purpose, governance, and accountability. At Appian World, the company wants to showcase what it makes possible.

The adoption of AI by users of the Appian Platform has increased 7.9 times in the past year for processing documents via AI-driven extraction. In addition, 70 percent of Appian Cloud customers now use AI in their processes—from AI assistance in process modeling to AI agents in advanced, integrated applications.

Real-world examples of AI in business processes

Acclaim Autism, an organization that treats children with autism spectrum disorders, struggled with a lengthy manual intake process that left patients waiting up to six months for care. With Appian, intake time was reduced by 83 percent. The organization implemented Appian AI in three weeks to extract diagnostic information from unstructured medical documents.

Another example comes from Century Fire Protection. A team at the company used to process thousands of invoices manually, regularly missing out on early payment discounts. With an application developed by Appian that automatically classifies documents and extracts data, invoice processing time was reduced by 36 percent and the number of missed discounts was reduced by 50 percent.

AI strengthens existing systems

Hitachi, a multinational company with a diverse portfolio, in turn, deployed Appian to optimize internal processes. Through this collaboration, Hitachi ensures that its AI receives high-quality data while unifying systems, automating pipelines, and accelerating application development. The program is expected to result in a 20 percent reduction in operating costs and a 60 percent faster time-to-market.

In addition, the Texas Department of Public Safety has implemented a generative AI chatbot to streamline the procurement process. The Appian chatbot uses internal data to give procurement professionals direct access to regulatory information, enabling them to reach over 10,000 stakeholders.

Finally, the University of South Florida (USF) uses Appian AI to provide students with faster and more personalized support. Academic advisors submit questions to USF’s data fabric via a generative AI chatbot that answers questions about student records and generates calendars, action plans, and follow-up emails.

The experiences of Appian customers show that AI should not be seen as a standalone technology, but as an integral part of business processes. By embedding AI within existing workflows, organizations can achieve concrete results while meeting governance and compliance requirements.

