Google introduces its own version of Slack’s Huddles

Google Chat is launching a new feature for instant voice meetings. The company seems inspired by Slack’s Huddles. The functionality allows users to seamlessly switch from a chat conversation to a voice or video call, making real-time collaboration easy and efficient.

Slack introduced Huddles in 2021 as an easy way to have real-time audio conversations, with an expansion in 2022 that added video capabilities. The feature quickly became popular in hybrid and remote work settings due to its simplicity and instant accessibility. According to a report from TechCrunch, Google is now following suit with a similar tool in Google Chat, also calling it “Huddles.”

Customizable to meetings’ needs

Users can start a Huddle by clicking the drop-down menu next to the call icon in a Google Chat window and choosing the ‘Start Huddle’ option. The conversation begins as an audio call but can easily be expanded to include video capabilities or screen sharing. This makes it flexible and adaptable to different meeting needs. Once the Huddle is active, the window can be resized or moved so that multitasking remains possible.

Google states that the integration with Google Meet offers additional benefits. If needed, huddles can be expanded to a full online meeting. This makes the feature useful for situations such as quickly coordinating with a colleague on a project, brainstorming in small groups, or discussing an urgent matter without wasting time.

Reduce meeting fatigue

Google emphasizes that Huddles help reduce meeting fatigue, a common problem among hybrid workers. Instead of lengthy discussions via email or chat, direct communication in a Huddle provides a more efficient alternative. In addition, users remain flexible as they can easily switch between tasks during a Huddle or continue working in the Chat environment.

Better collaboration within teams

With the introduction of Huddles, Google hopes to improve team collaboration while maximizing the benefits of simple, instant and real-time communication.