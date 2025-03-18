HP adds more AI and PQC to printers

Printers and multifunctionals nay not be the first devices you think of when you hear terms like AI and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). Yet HP today announces new features and a new addition to the portfolio that offer these things. We discuss them briefly in this article.

Since a lot of work is done with text on printers and multifunctionals, the addition of AI makes pretty good sense in itself. The scanner of an MFP sees a lot of text on a daily basis and can also read it thanks to OCR. Adding a dash of AI to document scanning is a next logical step. HP today announced two new applications.

The first application has to do with scanning to an email address. This is a common feature of MFPs. If you do this a lot, however, it’s hard to find these scans quickly. Often the title of the email is something generic and the actual content of the scan remains a mystery too. By adding AI to the scanning process, it is possible to solve this problem. Below you can see what this looks like.

Another AI application that HP announced today is the ability to redact parts of a scan immediately. This could be interesting for environments where a lot of personal data is processed.

PQC, on a printer

Another notable announcement from HP within its printing portfolio is the HP LaserJet Enterprise 8000 Series. The HP Color LaserJet Enterprise MFP 8801, Mono MFP 8601 and the LaserJet Pro Mono SFP 8501 are the first printers to feature Post-Quantum Cryptography, or PQC. With this, they should be able to repel attacks carried out using quantum computers. It does this using an ASIC chip specifically designed for this purpose. Last year, HP did the same for its business PCs.

