Samsung co-CEO Han Jong-Hee (63) dies of heart attack

Samsung co-CEO Han Jong-Hee, who played a major role in the Korean company’s growth, has died at the age of 63.

A company spokesperson confirmed the top executive died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. Han, who began his career in Samsung’s display division more than thirty years ago, contributed to the company’s strong consumer position today. The TV division, among others, grew strongly under his leadership.

Leadership and work ethic

Han was known for his strong work ethic and determination to overcome challenges, which embodied the Samsung culture. His personal motto was “eternal No. 1”. After being promoted to vice chairman in 2021, he led the Device Experience division, overseeing Samsung’s TV, home appliance and smartphone divisions.

Recently, Han has been responsible for integrating AI into most Samsung products, anticipating a growth in artificial intelligence for everyday use. Under his leadership, the company has installed AI chips in refrigerators, washing machines and vacuum cleaners.

Although Han had a general supervisory role in the company’s smartphone division, TM Roh, the practical head of Samsung’s mobile division, took a leading role there.

