X makes access to APIs more expensive

Social media platform X recently changed the terms of its paid Basic and Pro API tiers. This includes an increase in monthly fees and an expansion of post limits. In addition, two cheaper annual subscriptions have been introduced.

In a message to developers, X informs that the monthly cost for the Basic tier of the paid Self Serve X API is increasing from $100 to $200 per month. The Pro-tier will retain a monthly fee of $5,000.

It also limits the number of top-ups for additional post limits that developers can purchase. When the top-ups were introduced earlier this year, the limit was ten for the Basic tier and five for the Pro tier. Now, this has been reduced to two for both tiers.

In contrast, the number of reads for the paid Basic tier will be increased from 10,000 to 15,000.

Annual subscriptions

Developers using the paid Basic and Pro tiers of the Self Serve X API can now opt for an annual subscription. For the Basic tier, the annual subscription is $2,100, a 12.5 percent discount from the monthly cost.

For the Pro-tier, developers can purchase an annual subscription for $54,000, representing a ten percent discount compared to the monthly cost.

Another benefit for developers in the Basic and Pro tiers is access to more endpoints, such as reposts_of_me, searching within communities, and more.

Free tier limited

The free tier of the Self Serve X API has received a new restriction. Users can still only post 500 posts per month. However, they can post 100 monthly posts for free to test their API. X assures verified services, such as weather reports, traffic updates or emergency notifications, can continue to post for free on the platform.

