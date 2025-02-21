AWS chosen as cloud provider by Proximus Group

Proximus Group chooses AWS as a strategic provider of global cloud infrastructure. The Group can make use of the full AWS portfolio and put it to work to modernize and unify.

The partnership should benefit Proximus Group developers. For example, the company reports that it wants to unify the data ecosystem within Proximus Global’s main products and services.

Amazon Bedrock

There is a lot of faith in the generative AI solutions from the AWS cloud. The technology will be deployed in digital identity and Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to improve scalability and reduce costs.

The company is further attracted by Amazon Bedrock, which will provide access to various foundation models of the best-known AI companies. The company plans to use these to “experiment with the latest foundation models and diverse functionalities to develop secure, private and responsible generative AI applications.”

The Proximus Group was already using Amazon Bedrock to develop Roubot, the chatbot that Proximus customers can chat with to get an answer on their questions. “Proximus Group is already experimenting using Amazon Bedrock, and we look forward to working with them to leverage technology to improve the performance and reliability of their digital services.,” said Fabio Cerone, Head of Telco Industry Business Unit EMEA at AWS.

Exchange

The Proximus Group is now taking on AWS as a strategic partner but had previously joined the AWS ISV Accelerate Program. This is where the Proximus Group gets new customers, as its software-as-a-service offerings are available in the AWS Partner Network and the AWS Marketplace.

