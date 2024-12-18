Proximus Group strengthens its international presence

The Proximus Group today announced the creation of Proximus Global, a new initiative bringing together the Group’s international operations. Proximus Global will combine the operations of BICS, Telesign and Route Mobile under one global leadership team. With a valuation of approximately EUR 3.1 billion for the new entity, an important step will be taken in the evolution of Proximus into a global leader in digital communications.

Proximus has undergone a strategic transformation in recent years to expand its international business. Following full acquisitions of Telesign and BICS, the group entered new markets, resulting in consistent growth. The acquisition of Route Mobile in 2023 strengthened its international scale and reinforced Proximus’ position as a leader in Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) and digital identity (DI).

Proximus Group Ambitions

Proximus Global now covers the full digital communications value chain, from person-to-person messaging to fraud protection and CPaaS solutions. Its activities, with 2,500 employees spread across 100 countries, achieved sales of €1.9 billion in 2023. With ambitions to grow the international margin by 600-650 million euros by 2026, a strong financial foundation is being laid.

Renewed organizational structure

As part of the formation, 100 percent of the shares of BICS will be transferred to Proximus Opal, which will soon be called Proximus Global. This transaction increases Proximus SA’s stake in the new entity to 91.3 percent. The remaining shares remain in the hands of Clear Bridge Ventures LLP.

The structure of Proximus Global will be further streamlined with a unified leadership team led by Guillaume Boutin. Rajdip Gupta will lead the commercial pillar, while specific departments will drive innovation and synergies. Customers of BICS, Telesign and Route Mobile will benefit from improved collaboration between the entities.

With Proximus Global, the Proximus Group is taking an important step towards its ambition of being a global leader in digital communications.

