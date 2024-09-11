Proximus and Infosys join forces for global growth

Proximus concludes a partnership with Infosys, which will allow it to bring products to more international markets. This includes products from subsidiaries RouteMobile and Telesign.

Infosys will now offer the solutions that are part of the larger Proximus group in its own products. This results from a strategic partnership both parties agree on, expanding current collaborations. This will bring the products of RouteMobile, part of Proximus since July 2023, and Telesign to companies worldwide.

Improve customer experience

RouteMobile is a Proximus subsidiary based in India, the same country in which Infosys is based. It provides Communication Platform as-a-Service (CPaaS) services. Telesign is an American company offering digital identity solutions. Combined with Infosys’ products and expertise, it should improve the customer experience by assisting customers with AI assistants and fuel innovation.

“We all know that digital fraud is on the rise. This partnership with Infosys will make it easier for enterprises to integrate our digital identity portfolio into their fraud prevention and customer engagement systems to provide their end users the highest level of trust,” Telesign CEO Christophe Van de Weyer explained.

International growth ambitions

The collaboration strengthens the Proximus Group’s international presence. A few months ago, this was already boosted through a partnership with Microsoft. Since then, RouteMobile and Telesign solutions have been offered via the IT giant.

“It also proves that the Proximus Group is well on its way to achieving its international growth ambition and can realize important synergies thanks to the cooperation of its international subsidiaries BICS, Telesign, and Route Mobile,” said Route Mobile CEO Rajdip Gupta about the new partnership with Infosys.

