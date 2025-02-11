1Password and Oracle Red Bull Racing join forces

1Password is set to become the exclusive Cybersecurity Partner at Oracle Red Bull Racing. After signing a multi-year contract, the identity security service will supply Extended Access Management to Max Verstappen’s F1 team.

1Password will now protect all Oracle Red Bull Racing employees. The security company’s logo will also appear on the team outfits, on the Halo device, on the steering wheel, and elsewhere on the chassis.

Interestingly, the 1Password logo also appears on the steering wheel’s display of Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson, although we suspect that is only when it initially boots or something to that effect. The screen tends to show more critical information such as the gear the car is in or brake bias adjustments.

At any rate, 1Password will also start contributing to the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Program, focused on the F1 Academy, in which female drivers compete against each other.

It won’t be long before 1Password is seen on Verstappen’s car: testing begins on Feb. 26. The F1 season starts in Australia on the weekend of March 14-16.

Christian Horner, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing is excited to welcome 1Password to the Red Bull family as our exclusive Cybersecurity Partner. As the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season approaches, it is critical that our entire organization has secure, trusted access to critical information so we can continue to make confident, data-driven decisions trackside and back at the factory in Milton Keynes.”

Horner continues: “1Password investing and partnering in the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme shows further proof of the spirit and depth of our collaboration. We look forward to pushing the limits and innovating with 1Password, including debuting a team-first steering wheel branding display that will feature when Max and Liam first hit the track.”

1Password

David Faugno, Co-Chief Executive Officer of 1Password, said: “Partnering with a world champion like Oracle Red Bull Racing is an incredible opportunity. As a dominant force in Formula 1, their success relies on engineering excellence, innovation, and seamless, secure access to critical information anywhere. At 1Password, we believe security should empower productivity and integrate effortlessly into the way people work. That’s why we protect every sign-in, every point of access, and every piece of critical information—so the team can stay focused on what they do best: winning.”

Also read: Okta secures long-term partnership with F1 team McLaren Racing