More Oracle Cloud and AI at Oracle Red Bull Racing in 2025

Oracle Red Bull Racing is expanding its use of Oracle Cloud and AI technologies for the new season. The team is implementing AI in the pit wall and standardizing Oracle virtualization from factory to track.

Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Formula One team says it is strengthening its technological edge by making even greater use of Oracle’s cloud technology. According to Christian Horner, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, the technological edge has proved crucial to victory since the start of the partnership with Oracle.

Generative AI in the pit wall

The new season comes with the latest Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). For example, new OCI Compute A2 and A4 Flex shapes will be used, increasing simulation speeds by 10 percent. This will allow the team to test even more race scenarios and make better decisions on race days.

Generative AI, in turn, will need to speed up processes in the pit wall. Teams have only 30 minutes after a race to protest a penalty. Technology can play an important role here in analyzing thousands of pages of regulations and writing a well-reasoned case.

Standardized infrastructure

Starting this season, all of the team’s trackside infrastructure runs on Oracle Virtualization, Oracle Linux, and Oracle Cloud Native Environment. This ensures seamless integration between plant, track, and remote operations, which should result in significant time and cost savings.

OCI also supports Red Bull Ford Powertrains’ development of the new hybrid engine for 2026. We already discussed that in detail with Matt Cadieux, the CIO of Oracle Red Bull Racing. You can read the interview here.