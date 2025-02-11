Atlassian becomes title sponsor of F1 team Williams Racing

The Williams F1 team will henceforth go by the name Atlassian Williams Racing. This partnership, Williams claims, is the largest it has signed up for in the team’s 48-year history. For Atlassian, it is the first time the Australian software company has entered into a major brand deal.

Through the agreement, Atlassian will become the F1 team’s Official Title Partner, Official Technology Partner and Official Collaboration Software partner in one fell swoop. In other words: Atlassian is both a sponsor for Williams and set to become an integral part of its IT environment. As a result, the racing stable will also start using Atlassian software on a daily basis.

The partnership will be visible on the FW47 car driven by Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz in the new Formula One season. The cars will first receive a special one-off launch livery before the official 2025 race colors are unveiled on Feb. 18 at The O2 in London. That is when the presentation of all the F1 teams together will take place.

Transformation Williams Racing

James Vowles, Team Principal of Atlassian Williams Racing, sees this as an important milestone in the team’s return to the top of Formula One. : “I am delighted to welcome Atlassian into Formula 1 and our evolution into Atlassian Williams Racing. Attracting a title partnership of this size and significance is a momentous day in our team’s illustrious history and a major milestone in our comeback transformation.”

“We are putting in place all the right ingredients to get this team back to the front of the

grid,” Vowles says, “and in Atlassian we have a partner that through its technology and tools will help unleash our full potential by improving teamwork and collaboration right across the organisation. Our values and ambition align perfectly, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together.”

Focus on teamwork and AI technology

Mike Cannon-Brookes, CEO of Atlassian, describes Formula 1 as “the ultimate team sport,” where engineers, developers and many others work together. He sees a similarity at Atlassian in Williams’ approach to moving forward as a team through collaboration.

“As one of the first global technology companies out of Australia, we understand what it’s like to have

passion, drive and the belief that you’re building something great. This team has been through a

remarkable transformation, and I believe Atlassian Williams Racing has all the foundations for a

renewed era of greatness”, Cannon-Brookes says.

