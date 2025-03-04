Nokia deploys network APIs from Proximus Global to developers

Nokia and Proximus Global are joining forces to expand the reach of their network APIs. They are doing this to give developers more resources for developing enterprise applications.

Telecom networks are becoming increasingly open to innovation. Proximus Global and Nokia want to invest in this trend. To this end, they will partner to explore opportunities to make network APIs more widely accessible.

Through the partnership, Nokia can add the APIs of Proximus Global via the Network as Code platform. Since its launch in 2023, that developer platform has become a gathering place for APIs of telcos, which also includes solutions from hyperscalers such as Google Cloud, as well as CPaaS solutions. In the latter, Proximus Global’s APIs have been offered for some time.

International visibility

The cooperation provides immediate international visibility for both parties. Indeed, Proximus Global’s already existing network APIs will be included on Nokia’s developer platform, Network as Code. Nokia has two specific API fields that will be promoted through the partner: CAMARA and 5G APIs.

Proximus Global also appears to need better platforms to distribute its APIs. Nokia’s Network Exposure Platform and Enterprise API Hub should accomplish this.

Fraud prevention and network slicing

Proximus Global suggests two scenarios in which the potential of 5G technology can be exploited. Location data, for example, can be used to thwart suspicious transactions. During festivals, in turn, it can be deployed conveniently for network slicing. By opening up the APIs now, the company naturally hopes to encourage developers to imagine their own innovative use cases.

