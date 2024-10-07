Where fast 5G is missing, Nokia and NTT Data will bring it

Nokia, former phone giant turned network infrastructure specialist, is deepening its partnership with NTT DATA to roll out private 5G networks worldwide. The first beneficiary is Brownsville, Texas (population: 187,000). The collaboration should bring fast and reliable internet to areas where this is not a given.

Nokia is providing its 5G radio access network (RAN), and NTT DATA its Network-as-a-Service platform. According to U.S. telecom regulator NTIA, the collaboration has already transformed the small Texas town from one of the worst connected cities in the U.S. to one of the best. Public service there has apparently lagged so much that private parties are jumping into the gap.

The partnership aims to bring secure, scalable, and powerful 5G solutions to places where they are sorely missing. The market for private 5G networks should be worth about 8 billion dollars (7.3 billion euros) by 2026. This is according to market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

Follow-up to previous initiatives

This development follows a series of previous initiatives in which the companies rolled out private 5G access in areas that are already somewhat better connected anyway, such as Las Vegas and Germany’s Fraport and Cologne-Bonn airports. There, the collaboration is said to have already led to efficiencies and improved real-time decision-making.

Now, the companies want to give more citizens, businesses, and agencies access to high-quality Internet in less obvious places. They see the aforementioned small town in Texas as a model for rolling out such service in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific.

By enabling faster connectivity with low latency, such networks should stimulate local industry growth, improve public services, and boost applications such as IoT, edge computing, and AI. The companies boast that they should even transform the targeted areas into ‘smart cities’. Japan’s NTT DATA has recently expanded its private 5G ecosystem considerably. The company partnered with major industry players such as Cisco, Schneider Electric, and BMW.

Also read: NTT DATA brings IT and OT together through Edge AI