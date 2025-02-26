NTT DATA and Palo Alto Networks strengthen security of private 5G networks

NTT DATA and Palo Alto Networks are joining forces to enhance the security of private 5G networks in industrial environments. The two parties aim to help organizations better protect their OT environments from cyber threats with a new managed service.

The new service combines Palo Alto Networks’ Next-Generation Firewall with NTT DATA’s private 5G architecture expertise. This provides enhanced network visibility, access control, and automated threat detection. The NGFW allows organizations to follow a zero-trust policy. It uses machine learning to allow only the relevant connections, applications, and protocols. It relies on device profiling, or algorithms that identify and analyze IoT and OT devices based on behaviour and risk.

The fully managed service should be easy to set up and manage, making private 5G securely available to new and existing customers of NTT DATA and Palo Alto Networks. Through the service, users will also gain visibility into encrypted data from connected devices, traffic patterns, and communications. After installation, AI becomes active in the network to detect and quickly remediate threats.

Industrial connectivity

NTT DATA says the service is designed for industries dependent on secure, connected environments. It allows manufacturers to monitor devices and mitigate risks in real-time. Energy companies, in turn, can protect critical systems, while transportation operators can use it to guard against disruptions to keep operations running smoothly.

