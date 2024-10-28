New all-in-one security solution from NTT DATA and Palo Alto

IT service provider NTT DATA and cybersecurity specialist Palo Alto Networks are entering into a strategic partnership to provide an AI-driven monitoring and response service that proactively scans for threats 24/7.

Central to this partnership is NTT DATA’s new Managed Extended Detection Response Service (MXDR), developed in collaboration with Palo Alto Networks. MXDR provides a 24/7 monitoring and response service that proactively detects and handles cyber threats using AI and machine learning. According to the companies, this allows users to identify digital threats earlier, assess risks, and take action where necessary.

Human experts are still part of the solution, including teams of infosec specialists, threat hunters, digital forensics professionals and certified security specialists. Components of the service further include comprehensive edge-to-cloud security and a single user interface that unifies multiple services. The service also promises to minimize downtime through integrated and automated services that ensure continuity.

Network, cloud and edge covered

For business users (in short, the target audience), this solution should primarily provide better service at lower cost while reducing complexity. The latter lies in the solution offering an integrated whole that does not approach security as a series of fragmented points but rather as a whole, offering a comprehensive security platform. Another key selling point is that this improved visibility applies to networks, cloud environments, and the edge alike.

The MXDR service uses Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XSIAM platform as its foundation. This platform is a ‘smart’ security operations center (SOC) that combines automated detection and response and streamlines processes. The service spots potential threats faster and addresses them immediately. It offers customers a single overview of all security activities, which reduces the chance of threats going unnoticed.

Security costs rising

NTT Data cites recent figures from Gartner to show that spending on cybersecurity will continue to rise, with an expected growth of 15 percent by 2025. In other words, if security can be done more affordably, entrepreneurs should do so. That’s precisely what’s on offer: a service intended to make security more robust without driving up costs.

“Many organizations rely on fragmented security systems, making it harder to detect advanced threats and react quickly,” said Sheetal Mehta, Global Head of Cybersecurity at NTT DATA. “By partnering with Palo Alto Networks, we’re delivering a unified solution that strengthens cyber resilience, streamlines security operations and improves overall agility.”

Also read: The security platform: what is it and what does it deliver?