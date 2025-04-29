ExtraHop launches all-in-one sensor for Network Detection and Response

ExtraHop has introduced an all-in-one sensor for Network Detection and Response (NDR). The new sensor unifies various network monitoring functions in a single solution, enabling organizations to streamline their security toolkit. It is designed to simplify network traffic collection while unlocking NDR’s full potential.

With this launch, ExtraHop is breaking new ground in consolidating multiple security tools into a single integrated platform. The all-in-one sensor powers ExtraHop’s RevealX platform and combines NDR, network performance monitoring (NPM), intrusion detection (IDS), and full packet forensics in a single solution.

Adressing fragmentation

“Most organizations deploy a patchwork of legacy tools that create a fragmented view of the network and add unnecessary complexit,” explains Kanaiya Vasani, Chief Product Officer at ExtraHop. “leading to critical delays in threat detection, investigation and response, ultimately inflating security operations cost.”

With the sensor, customers can collect, decrypt, analyze, and store all traffic on their hybrid networks with just one sensor. Multiple instrumentation ports per network are no longer required, which means significant simplification.

The platform focuses on four core areas: reducing costs by managing fewer sensors and packet feeds, simplifying security stacks by eliminating tool sprawl, improving security postures through complete visibility across hybrid networks, and increasing SOC productivity by streamlining security workflows.

The RevealX solution offers teams a comprehensive set of security capabilities, from threat detection to forensic investigation, all through a single integrated platform. According to ExtraHop, this results in faster response times and better security, even for complex and highly distributed enterprises.

