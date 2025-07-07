KnowBe4 launches tool for measuring security culture

KnowBe4 is introducing a free assessment tool that enables organizations to measure and improve their security culture. The Program Maturity Assessment (PMA) translates cybersecurity concepts into practical, actionable steps.

Security culture remains one of the strongest predictors of safe human behavior within organizations. However, few companies have effective tools to assess this critical aspect. KnowBe4 aims to change that with its new Program Maturity Assessment (PMA).

The tool, developed by cybersecurity expert Perry Carpenter, provides a structured framework for self-assessment. Unlike technical assessments, the PMA focuses specifically on Human Risk Management (HRM) and translates abstract concepts into concrete actions.

Holistic assessment of ten dimensions

The assessment examines ten crucial dimensions of security culture: strategy, attitude, behavior, engagement, policy, tooling, and metrics. The framework evaluates not only leadership and employee behavior, but also the integration of business processes.

Users receive an objective score on forty Culture Maturity Indicators (CMIs). These quantifiable results identify exact weaknesses, such as employees’ attitudes toward communication with managers. Upon completion, organizations receive a personalized maturity rating on a five-level scale.

From insight to action

The PMA goes beyond mere measurement. The tool provides a strategic roadmap with personalized recommendations tailored to each maturity level. Organizations receive concrete next steps to strengthen their human defense.

“Every meaningful program requires clarity: clarity of purpose and clarity of impact,” said Perry Carpenter, Chief Human Risk Management Strategist at KnowBe4. “Organizations need a way to demonstrate effectiveness of their human risk management program.”

The assessment is available free of charge to all organizations, regardless of size or industry. Users can also schedule a follow-up consultation for further support.

