NTT DATA launches agentic AI for customer and employee experience

NTT DATA has launched a new suite of agentic AI services for Hyperscaler AI technologies to help organizations implement, build and manage AI-driven agents. The end-to-end services are designed to deliver scalable automation and achieve measurable business results.

The new services promise to respond to the growing demand for agentic AI solutions that offer personalized experiences. They should support every phase of an organization’s agentic AI journey – from advice and building AI agents to implementation, connectivity and ongoing managed services.

NTT DATA’s Agentic AI Services can be applied in various sectors, such as manufacturing, banking and healthcare. By integrating agentic AI with generative AI, including large and small language models, these AI agents can perform tasks faster, more accurately and efficiently. As a system integrator, managed service provider and carrier, NTT DATA ensures faster and more efficient deployment of AI agents.

The services are available in more than 20 languages and include consultancy services, implementation services, ongoing AI management services and connectivity. Practical applications range from automated customer service and invoicing to training, logistics and workflow automation.

Growing market for AI services

NTT DATA is launching its services with an initial focus on Microsoft platforms. As a Microsoft Cloud Voice partner and a Copilot for Microsoft 365, it wants to help companies integrate AI agents into their daily activities. The services are designed to work with a wide range of AI platforms and will continue to expand to support new technologies.

Tip: NTT Data adopts datacenter inspection robots