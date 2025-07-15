OutSystems launches Agent Workbench for enterprise AI agents

OutSystems announces the early access program for Agent Workbench, a platform that enables organizations to develop and manage AI agents. The tool is designed to help companies realize practical AI applications without complex development cycles.

The new tool enables the conversion of existing business applications and workflows into intelligent systems. These agents can reason, plan, and act within the organization. IT teams can thus integrate AI without disrupting existing workflows or modifying the core systems’ architecture.

Many organizations get stuck in endless AI pilots without a tangible business impact. OutSystems Agent Workbench aims to change that by simplifying the development of AI agents.

Seamless integration with existing technology

Agent Workbench offers seamless integration with popular AI tools, including Azure OpenAI and AWS Bedrock. This allows organizations to maintain control over their AI models and data access. The platform also centralizes the management of different AI suppliers, which should reduce costs and enable multi-vendor use.

The tool operates within a unified data fabric that integrates various data sources, including OutSystems 11 data, databases, data lakes, and search systems such as Kendra and Azure AI Search. Additionally, agent memory from previous interactions is leveraged for context-rich responses.

Multi-agent orchestration and monitoring

A key feature of Agent Workbench is the ability to orchestrate complex, multi-agent workflows. Agents can dynamically collaborate on tasks based on real-time context and decision-making. This enables collaborative execution, including escalations and human intervention when necessary.

For monitoring and control, the platform provides real-time logging and debugging capabilities. Built-in guardrails ensure transparent and reliable decision-making. Organizations gain insight into how AI agents work, which simplifies audits and helps prevent hallucinations.

Early access to Agent Workbench is available immediately.

