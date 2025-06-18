Nokia introduces Autonomous Network Fabric for accelerated network automation

Nokia is launching a solution called Autonomous Network Fabric. The platform combines AI models specifically trained for telecom environments with integrated security and automation applications.

Autonomous Network Fabric acts as an intelligence layer that brings together analysis, observation, security, and automation across all network components. The solution is designed to function regardless of the type of vendor, network architecture, or deployment model.

An important part of the announcement is the expansion of Nokia’s collaboration with Google Cloud. Customers will be able to use the solution as SaaS on Google Cloud, locally via Google Distributed Cloud, or in a hybrid setup. By joining forces, both companies aim to scale network automation using AI and cloud infrastructure.

The telecom sector has been striving for autonomous networks for some time, but is often limited by outdated systems, separate processes, and fragmented data sources. Nokia’s new platform offers an integrated approach with uniform data management, full visibility into network performance, and the use of explainable AI. Operators can experiment with new features more quickly and turn insights into efficient network actions.

According to analysts, it is becoming increasingly important to use different forms of AI within networks. They believe Nokia’s new solution is a step towards a more adaptive network architecture that better handles increasing complexity and higher reliability requirements.

Collaboration with Google Cloud

The collaboration with Google Cloud focuses, among other things, on the use of generative AI technology such as Vertex AI and BigQuery. This supports real-time monitoring, pattern recognition in network traffic, fault detection, and automatic problem solving. Attention is also being paid to scalability and recovery in the event of failures.

In addition, Nokia is working with a major European telecom operator to roll out a more automated network. By combining Nokia’s telecom data with Google’s AI capabilities, the aim is to create an environment in which developers can innovate more easily and scale automation solutions quickly.

Autonomous Network Fabric includes features for uniform data management via a data mesh architecture, 360-degree observation of network data, and explainable AI that provides insight into underlying decisions and analyses. Nokia emphasizes that the solution is designed to integrate flexibly into existing network environments.