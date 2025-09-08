Nokia and Supermicro combine Linux with 800G Ethernet for AI data centers

Nokia and Supermicro are joining forces. Together, they want to help cloud players prepare data center networks for the many demands of AI. With this new collaboration, both parties are integrating SuperMicro’s 800G Ethernet switches with Nokia’s Service Router Linux and automation tools.

The joint solution is designed to offer organizations a pre-validated, ready-to-use solution that reduces implementation time, lowers operational costs, and improves overall efficiency. Nokia’s Event-Driven Automation ensures faster response times, less manual work, and lower operational costs.

Nokia sees many opportunities to increase access to the enterprise market through Supermicro’s sales channels. Vach Kompella, Senior Vice President at Nokia’s IP Networks Division, emphasizes that the partnership would prove that Nokia’s software solutions can serve as the foundation for modern data centers and IP networks.

From data centers to AI factories

We often hear that data centers need to become “AI factories.” This places much higher demands than usual, particularly in terms of network speed. There also needs to be more space and scalability for previously unimaginable high wattages per server rack due to energy-consuming GPUs for AI workloads. Nokia and Supermicro aim to address these challenges by placing networking at the heart of data center architecture.

The combination of Supermicro’s 800G Ethernet switching platforms with Nokia’s Service Router Linux Network Operating System and Event-Driven Automation creates a solution that proactively solves problems and increases reliability while consistently managing networks at scale.

Stability

Cenly Chen, Chief Growth Officer at Supermicro, says: “This collaboration gives customers more choice and flexibility in their infrastructure, with the assurance that Nokia’s SR Linux and EDA are fully integrated with our systems.” For Supermicro, which recently found itself in somewhat of a predicament despite the market’s enthusiasm for AI, this partnership is once again good news.

Nokia has often turned to partnerships to roll out its AI plans. For example, it is working with AMD, Cisco, and Jio to make the Open Telecom AI Platform a reality. The new platform aims to create a “central intelligence layer” for telecom services. “End-to-end network intelligence” means that things like RAN, routing, AI data centers, and security are integrated to leverage AI in every part of this chain.