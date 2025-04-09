Atlassian expands cloud options with Government Cloud and Isolated Cloud

Atlassian wants to make its cloud offering more attractive to more organizations, including those for whom the transition to the cloud is not self-evident. Today it announced two new cloud services to achieve this. Atlassian Government Cloud, specifically for American government agencies, is now available in early access. The Atlassian Isolated Cloud offering will become available in 2026.

Atlassian Government Cloud is a cloud offering that the company hosts in a separate environment. It is reserved specifically for American government agencies and their business partners. This cloud environment has been granted FedRAMP Moderate authorization. This is the most common authorization for cloud services within FedRAMP. It means that they can and may handle sensitive data. Atlassian Government Cloud is available for Jira, Confluence and Jira Service Management.

Atlassian is currently working on adding more apps and functions to this offering. This is to further expand the adoption of the Atlassian Cloud within the American government. The company has indicated that it will not stop at FedRAMP Moderate. It is also working on compliance with FedRAMP High (the highest level). Furthermore, they are working on U.S. Department of Defense Impact Level 5 (IL5). These types of processes generally take a considerable amount of time, sometimes several years. However, Atlassian sees a lot of added value for the public sector.

Atlassian Isolated Cloud for companies with sensitive data

More interesting for organizations outside the US is the advance announcement of the Atlassian Isolated Cloud. This latest offering is coming in 2026 and is intended for large organizations worldwide that work with sensitive data. It should enable them to collaborate securely in an Atlassian-managed cloud environment. This solution offers dedicated storage, compute, networks, applications and databases in a virtual private cloud. This should enable companies to better protect their critical data.

The idea behind Atlassian Isolated Cloud is obviously to be able to sign up more customers. Teams that previously could not and/or were not allowed to use Atlassian cloud solutions can now get to work. This is because of single-tenant requirements or other security needs and requirements. To make Isolated Cloud even more interesting for organizations, this latest addition will also include security features from Atlassian Cloud Enterprise Edition. It will also include Atlassian Guard Premium.

Transition to the cloud remains a priority

Last year we wrote that Atlassian was putting the brakes on cloud migration for all customers. It announced that it would no longer necessarily be ‘cloud first’, but rather ‘enterprise first’. In doing so, it recognized that a hybrid approach is better suited to some enterprise customers.

However, accepting that the reality for some organizations does not always mean that they have to go to the cloud. This does not mean that Atlassian will not continue to work on ways to make that possible after all. According to the company, that is where the future still lies. At least, that is what the addition of Government Cloud and Isolated Cloud appears to suggest. Atlassian wants to continue to offer customers the option of moving to the cloud as much as possible. According to Atlassian, this will ultimately give customers the best user experience. Additionally, they will experience the least ‘burden’ in terms of security, management, compliance and reliability.

The Atlassian Government Cloud is now available in Early Access, but is specifically aimed at the US. The Atlassian Isolated Cloud will be available in closed beta this year. Atlassian expects general availability in 2026.