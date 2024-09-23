AT&T accuses VMware owner Broadcom of bullying tactics and price gouging

AT&T is pursuing a syrupy exit strategy for VMware. In a legal dispute, the telecom giant says VMware owner Broadcom didn’t keep its end of the bargain. Needless to say, Broadcom disagrees.

In September, AT&T went to court. It sued Broadcom for breach of contract. Now more details have come out through a legal document which was obtained by The Register.

In the legal filing, Broadcom tells a New York court that AT&T still wanted to purchase a perpetual license. Such a license is no longer available. Still, AT&T is trying to ensure it still gets support for its existing VMware infrastructure by legal means. Negotiations for a new deal, even with a favorable price tag for AT&T, came to nothing, according to Broadcom.

Final push

Broadcom made substantial changes to the VMware pricing policy. The option to purchase certain software components in an à la carte fashion disappeared, with only VMware Cloud Foundation and VMware vSphere Foundation as the remaining offerings which bundle the dozens of former VMware components together.. According to Broadcom, this has made the VMware suite a more price-competitive solution for large users, which ought to include AT&T. Nonetheless, AT&T has accused Broadcom of bullying tactics and price gouging. Meanwhile, the VMware owner points to the signed contract between the two, which states that VMware may rejigger and terminate the existing license agreement at any time.

AT&T has had eight months to revamp its own IT infrastructure. Since many companies implemented their VMware exit strategy much faster, this would have been more than enough time. Therefore, Broadcom sees it as an unfair accusation from AT&T that the latter has suffered “irreparable harm.”

The suit is still in its early stages, with no clarity yet as to when a judgment may come down.

