Nutanix promotes multi-cloud collaboration in Europe via community platform

Nutanix wants to promote mutual collaboration among multi-cloud specialists in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle-East and Africa) region by bringing them together on the MC Experts platform.

Nutanix firmly believes in mutual cooperation between different cloud experts to successfully complete multi-cloud projects. Think private and public cloud specialists, as well as those of edge environments. It is important that they can easily meet to exchange views and collaborate with each other.

Nutanix is now introducing the Multicloud Experts (MC Experts) community within the EMEA region to foster this necessary collaboration between experts. This is a platform where the cloud experts can share knowledge and tools, collaborate with other specialists and help customers grow further through multi-cloud.

Program content

More specifically, the MC Experts community comprises Nutanix-selected specialists with diverse expertise. These participate in knowledge-sharing sessions, webinars, hands-on labs and certification programs, keeping the community dynamic and interactive.

Each quarter, participants are actively challenged to develop their skills further. To do so, the multi-cloud specialist provides exclusive training and tools within the community platform and free access to Nutanix certifications such as Nutanix Certified Associate (NCA) and other multi-cloud programs. They can also gain experience through cloud projects.

For better mutual collaboration, exclusive community participants will have access to a dedicated Slack channel for direct interaction with Nutanix’s in-house technical, product and cloud experts.

Furthermore, other cloud communities are invited to join this dedicated Nutanix community every six months. Through interactive discovery plans, current trends and best practices are then discussed.

New participants for the MC Experts community are also invited every six months. Through this, Nutanix aims to steadily build a global network of more than 360 cloud experts who will collaborate across borders on multi-cloud.

