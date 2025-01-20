Linux Kernel 6.13 released: this is new

Linux Kernel 6.13 supports new processors, improved file systems and optimized performance.

The latest update, Linux Kernel 6.13, appears after two months of development and offers numerous new features for system optimization. With this version, hardware support is extended thanks to updated drivers. Among the supported devices are the Vexia EDU ATLA 10 and Surface Pro 9 5G tablets, the Adreno A663 GPU chipset, Allwinner H616, AMD ACP 6.3, Qualcomm SM8750, RealTek RT721 audio chips, NT36672A touchscreens, AMD I3C controllers and the NVIDIA Mellanox “MLX5” networking device. In addition, this update introduces a new virtual-cpufreq driver for guest kernels, providing improved performance for workloads and virtual machines.

Linux Kernel 6.13 brings some important updates to file systems. For example, the Btrfs system now supports transparent compression using the LZ4 algorithm. This results in significant space savings and improved I/O performance for users of these file systems.

The new kernel also offers networking improvements. For example, support has been added for the WiFi 7 (802.11be) standard, enabling faster and more reliable wireless connections.

In addition to the larger updates, Linux Kernel 6.13 introduces several smaller improvements. These include stronger support for USB4 debugging, compatibility with older iPads and iPhones, real-time kernel support for LoongArch CPUs and support for Secure Digital Ultra Capacity memory cards.

Linux Kernel 6.13 is now available for download and deployment. Users and system administrators are encouraged to update their systems.

