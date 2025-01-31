Oracle and Google Cloud expand Oracle Database@Google Cloud

Oracle and Google Cloud are expanding their partnership for Oracle Database@Google Cloud to more regions and introducing new disaster recovery services.

The new partnership makes it easier to use the full Oracle database portfolio within Google Cloud. These include Exadata Database Service, Autonomous Database Service, MySQL HeatWave, Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service, GoldenGate and Data Safe.

This collaboration began in four Google Cloud regions and has now expanded to eight new regions. In Europe, Oracle Database@Google Cloud is now available in London and Frankfurt. In these regions, data center capacity will also be doubled in the coming months.

More replication

In addition to expansion to more Google Cloud regions, the joint Oracle-Google Cloud service now gets support for cross-region disaster recovery, specifically for database replication in the Oracle Autonomous Database Serverless edition.

Both parties claim this additional support is a major advancement. Currently, replication for disaster recovery is only possible within the Google Cloud region where the service is purchased. Oracle already offers cross-region replication within its own cloud environment, OCI.

With the cross-region disaster recovery support now announced, joint service customers can set up a replicated standby database in a separate Google Cloud region. This allows them to access their Oracle databases globally through a public endpoint and limit access to approved IP addresses.

This new functionality is especially suitable for users who want to use Oracle Autonomous Database in conjunction with Google services that require heavy workloads, such as Google Vertex AI and Google BigQuery.

The cross-region functionality will extend to other Oracle database services and cloud platforms later.

Oracle Exadata Database Service

In addition, the tech giants are introducing a lower-cost option for Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure. This more straightforward version of Oracle Exadata for (multi)cloud environments is especially suitable for customers with lower computing power requirements or who need a separate development and testing environment.

The new option no longer requires RACs, which originally provided high availability and scalability by allowing multiple servers to run a single Oracle database simultaneously. As a result, RAC licenses are no longer required for single-node clusters.

Ultimately, this simplified version of Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure should become more accessible to smaller customers while providing significant cost savings.

