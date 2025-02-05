The rise of Agentic AI: infrastructure as key to autonomy

Vultr announced that it is expanding its cloud offerings to support Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Companies can easily integrate IoT systems into their cloud environment by combining a hybrid cloud infrastructure and a modular architecture. This ensures a secure, scalable, real-time data flow, crucial for developing Agentic AI workflows.

Research by IDC FutureScape shows that every dollar invested in Agentic AI can yield a return of 3.7 times. Gartner also predicts that by 2028, about one-third of all enterprise software applications will incorporate Agentic AI, up sharply from less than one per cent in 2024. As a result, 15 per cent of daily business decisions will be made autonomously.

Balancing latency, security and computing power

The underlying infrastructure must balance latency, security, and computing power to effectively support this technology. Benchmarking with Console Connect would show that Vultr outperforms competitors in this area, with a latency of 74.5 milliseconds versus 83 milliseconds at AWS.

As enterprises adapt their cloud architectures to leverage this technology, Vultr offers a new IoT solution that combines security, scalability and cost efficiency. Global cloud data centers enable rapid deployments, while industry-specific custom solutions address diverse IoT needs. Transparent pricing structures help optimize operational costs, and private networks ensure reliable and secure IoT operations.

AI as the future of the industry

Strategic collaborations within the Cloud Alliance strengthen Vultr’s offerings. Console Connect provides private high-speed networking, SQream provides analytics tools, and Qdrant provides advanced vector database technology. Gravio, finally, facilitates low-code IoT integration. Through these collaborations, companies can benefit from real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and AI-driven automation.

According to Kevin Cochrane, CMO of Vultr, AI is the industry’s future, and 2025 will be the year of Agentic AI. While generative AI was the focus in 2024, the focus now is on autonomous intelligence. Vultr’s cloud computing platform was designed from the ground up to provide enterprises and sovereign projects with a secure, scalable and cost-effective cloud solution. Cochrane emphasizes that powerful inference is essential for Agentic AI autonomy. With serverless and cloud inference capabilities, combined with a partnership with AMD, Vultr has the infrastructure, hardware and platform to support enterprises in achieving their Agentic AI goals.