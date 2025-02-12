Juniper expands portfolio for AI networks with new EX4000 Series Switches

Today Juniper announced a new line of access switches for enterprise/campus networks. The new EX4000 Series obviously comes with Mist AI on board and also has all kinds of technical gadgets on board that should make it interesting for organizations.

The new Juniper EX4000 Series switches come in 12-, 24- and 48-port variants and are intended for campus networks. Juniper calls it a multigigabit switch, which at that company typically means offering multiple bandwidths, from 100Mb through 1Gb, 2.5Gb, 5Gb to 10Gb. The uplink at earlier generations of this series could also have multiple bandwidths, up to 100Gb. This should be more than sufficient for most modern Wi-Fi 7 networks.

Juniper has further equipped the new EX4000 Series with 802.3bt PoE++ (up to 60W). This is so-called perpetual PoE. This means that connected devices such as access points are powered even when the switch is rebooted. Should the switch need to be rebooted, it is good to know that the EX4000 Series does it very quickly. Enterprise switches can take a long time to reboot, but Juniper promises that this series can do it in minutes. Connecting switches together is also easy thanks to the virtual chassis capability. This allows you to manage multiple switches as a single chassis.

Missing AI on board

The new Juniper EX4000 Series is of course equipped with Mist AI. This offers the necessary benefits in terms of AIOps. Think of the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant that helps you set up your network in such a way that you have little to no worries afterwards. Marvis Minis are also included, a feature Juniper added a few years ago.

It is also important to mention Juniper Mist Access Assurance, with which the new EX4000 Series offers constant identification, authentication and authorization for all connected devices. This allows organizations to ensure that only trusted devices connect to the network, is the idea. It should enable a Zero Trust network.

Price and availability of the new Juniper Networks EX4000 Series are not known to us at this time. As soon as we know more about that, we’ll update this post.

