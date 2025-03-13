Chunk Works realizes sovereign data infrastructure for Blue NAP Americas

Blue NAP Americas’ Tier-IV data center in Curaçao is being upgraded with help from the Dutch data company Chunk Works. Both parties promise the partnership “enhances security, resilience and business continuity” for customers.

Chunk Works’ goal is to make data storage work in a “smart” way. This ensures clients’ systems are scalable, efficient and secure, each core components for successful data sovereignty.

The collaboration began this week. Blue NAP Americas’ own data center has been known as the most advanced of its kind since it was introduced in late 2016. As such, Tier-IV does not reach every competitor: the requirements are stringent, such as at least 99.995 percent uptime and a high degree of fault tolerance and redundancy.

Blue NAP Americas collaboration.

Blue NAP Americas’ Caribbean and Latin American end users must now maintain “absolute control” over their own data to meet even the most stringent compliance requirements. In addition, because storage is decentralized, from now on they are likewise less susceptible to cyber attacks or downtime due to other through issues.

“Integrating Chunk Works’ technology into the Blue NAP Americas ecosystem gives governments and organizations access to a scalable, high-performance infrastructure,” said Blue NAP Americas CEO Giovanni King. “This initiative aligns seamlessly with regional strategies to increase digital sovereignty and build a secure, independent and available cloud infrastructure for governments – to support e-government services, national security priorities, digital transformation and long-term economic growth – without unnecessary complexity or dependence on outside jurisdictions.”

Chunk Works

Dennis Schouten, CEO at Chunk Works, emphasizes the importance of solutions that promote data sovereignty. “At Chunk Works, we believe that organizations should have complete control over their data without unnecessary complexity. Our partnership with Blue NAP Americas introduces a revolutionary approach to data infrastructure – seamlessly integrating decentralization with Enterprise Grade Security. By integrating our technology into Blue NAP Americas’ ecosystem, we ensure that enterprises are ready for the future, with a solution that is not only secure, but also scalable and easy to manage.”

