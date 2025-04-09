New Dell PowerEdge and PowerStore make data centers modern

Dell Technologies has introduced new infrastructure solutions to adapt data centers to today’s needs. The improvements in the PowerEdge and PowerStore servers promise strong scalability and efficiency.

Dell sees organizations revising their IT strategies to respond to the rise of AI and the need to support different types of workloads. The IT vendor wants to respond to this with new servers to create disaggregated infrastructure, in which compute, storage and networks are converted into shared resource pools.

PowerEdge line

The new Dell PowerEdge R470, R570, R670 and R770 servers with Intel Xeon 6 processors are designed to handle demanding workloads, from HPC to virtualization, analytics and AI inference. These servers save up to half of the energy costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, support up to 50 percent more cores per processor and deliver up to 67 percent increased performance compared to the previous generation. Based on the tests, the PowerEdge R570 even scores an Intel performance per watt record.

In addition, Dell has addressed management capabilities with OpenManage updates and improvements to the integrated Dell Remote Access Controller (iDRAC 10). Combined with the PERC13 PCIe Gen 5 HW Raid controller, customers see up to 33 times lower write latency.

Storage solutions for AI workloads

The Dell PowerStore line is also being upgraded with new AI-driven analytics software. This helps reduce costs and eliminates manual work with Smart Support alerts and performance analyses. In addition, the zero-trust security features have been expanded with DoD smart card authentication and improved Storage Direct Protection integrations.

Dell is introducing a new generation of ObjectScale for organisations that need object storage. According to Dell, the ObjectScale XF960 all-flash variant delivers no less than twice the throughput per node than the nearest competitor and up to eight times the density of previous all-flash systems. This is crucial for AI workloads that require high performance.

The PowerScale storage systems are optimized as the backbone for AIOps. By using 122TB SSDs, these systems can store up to 6 PB of high-quality data in a single 2U node configuration, maximizing the utilization of GPUs.

