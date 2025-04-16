ASML sticks with financial targets despite trade war

The Dutch chip machine manufacturer ASML reports net bookings of 3.94 billion euros for the first quarter. Analysts had expected 4.89 billion euros.

ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet (pictured above) stated that the uncertainty surrounding the trade tariffs that the Trump administration wants to impose is having an impact. This applies to both the global economy and potential market demand.

Chip stocks are under pressure worldwide due to concerns about the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans on the semiconductor supply chain. ASML disappointed today with its net bookings figures. At the same time, the company warned that new US trade restrictions could affect demand for its machines. This fact was previously reported by CNBC.

Strong demand continues

Although Fouquet indicated that the demand outlook remains strong, he also pointed out that uncertainty among some customers could result in the company realizing sales at the lower end of its forecast for the year. ASML estimates that sales in 2025 will be between 30 and 35 billion euros.

Over the past two weeks, global chip stocks have been in a vulnerable position due to concerns about the potential impact of Trump’s tariff policy on the semiconductor chain. Last week, the US government announced that smartphones, computers and semiconductors would be temporarily exempted from the so-called reciprocal tariffs on trading partners. Last Sunday, however, confusion arose when Trump and his most important trade advisors stated that there would be no exception for the electronics sector and that these products would be moved to a different category.

Investigation into IT technology imports

On Tuesday, the US federal government announced that the Department of Commerce had launched a national security investigation into the import of semiconductor technology and related products. The investigation will examine whether additional trade measures, including tariffs, are necessary to protect national security.

ASML also sees rays of hope. The company is profiting from the rise in the use of artificial intelligence, which is causing large technology companies such as Apple, OpenAI and Google to invest in chips and data centers. That is why Fouquet dares to state that ASML could realize a turnover of between 44 billion and 60 billion euros in 2030.