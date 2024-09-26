WordPress in conflict with hosting provider: updates impossible

WordPress and WP Engine are embroiled in a high-stakes conflict. The content management system blocks the hosting provider’s resource access, potentially preventing critical software updates.

In a blog post, WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg explains the blockage. He states that, pending the ongoing legal process, WP Engine will no longer be allowed free access to WordPress resources. “WP Engine wants to control your WordPress experience, they need to run their own user login system, update servers, plugin directory, theme directory, pattern directory, block directory, translations, photo directory, job board, meetups, conferences, bug tracker, forums, Slack, Ping-o-matic, and showcase. Their servers can no longer access our servers for free,” Mullenweg said.

The founder recommends companies consider another hosting provider for WordPress. If they stay with WP Engine, the blockade prevents them from updating certain plugins necessary to fix problems and ensure security.

WP Engine has set up a status and support page in response to the WordPress decision. The hosting provider states, “WordPress.org has blocked WP Engine customers from updating and installing plugins and themes through WP Admin. There is currently no impact on the performance, reliability or security of your site, nor does it affect your ability to make updates in code or content.”

Escalation

Last week, the conflict between WordPress and WP Engine reached a public climax. WordPress is bothered by the heavily modified version of its content management system offered by WP Engine. Mullenweg accuses the hosting provider of exploiting the WordPress ecosystem and giving users a worse experience. “They’re giving you a cheap knock-off and charging you more for it,” Mullenweg said. He continued with sharp words, “This is one of the many reasons they are a cancer to WordPress, and it’s important to remember that unchecked, cancer will spread.”

WP Engine has taken legal action, demanding that Mullenweg retract his statements. In addition, WP Engine claims Mullenweg is demanding payment and threats a crackdown if they don’t.

