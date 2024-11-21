Musk in power: should Big Tech be worried?

On Jan. 20, 2025, President Trump will be sworn in again. One of his greatest allies is undoubtedly Elon Musk. What do both men want to achieve with Big Tech?

It has already been announced that Elon Musk will head the yet-to-be-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He will take on this role alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. For now, their efforts appear to be focused on reducing the size of the U.S. government, with Musk estimating that $2 trillion could be saved in this area.

But recent history shows that Musk is never one to sit still. While already serving as the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, the tech mogul acquired Twitter for €44 billion. Now rebranded as Platform X, Twitter has undergone radical changes under Musk’s leadership. In short, it’s safe to say Musk still has plenty of room in his plans to turn his attention toward Big Tech.

Indirect power

We’ve already discussed Trump’s perspective on Google. While he criticizes its search engine’s influence, he also sees Google as a valuable power block in countering Chinese interference. This leaves some uncertainty about whether he will support the ongoing legal battles against the tech giant or take a different approach. However, Trump’s appointments provide more clarity.

For instance, Brendan Carr, a close ally of Musk, has been nominated to lead the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Traditionally, the FCC oversees the internet and telecommunications spectrum, but Carr has pledged to use the agency to combat perceived censorship on Big Tech platforms.

During Trump’s previous term, Carr served as an FCC commissioner but faced challenges using the agency to push his agenda. With Carr now at the helm and a Republican majority in both the Senate and House, there will likely be less resistance. Carr’s nomination highlights Musk’s growing influence in Washington, as Trump’s appointments echo Musk’s views on government and the tech industry.

Musk has often spoken out about the need to protect free speech, accusing platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and his own X (formerly Twitter) of suppressing certain voices. Trump’s latest political decisions align with Musk’s stance, signaling a shared vision for Big Tech and government reform.

Legal fire

Earlier this week, Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI was expanded to include Microsoft. He alleges that the two companies are working to monopolize the generative AI (GenAI) market. This antitrust strategy may also gain support from the Trump administration.

The push to regulate Big Tech is one of the few areas of agreement between the Biden and Trump administrations. FTC Chair Lina Khan, known for her aggressive stance on curbing the influence of tech giants, has also received praise from incoming Vice President J.D. Vance. “I see Lina Khan as one of the few people in the Biden administration doing a pretty good job,” Vance said in February. Both believe the FTC should go beyond controlling consumer prices and take a more proactive role in limiting corporate power.

Conclusion: active government through multiple channels

Elon Musk’s views on Big Tech are gaining traction as Trump begins his new term. The nomination of Brendan Carr to the FCC and the creation of DOGE are early examples of this. While these initiatives hold great potential for change, they must still be translated into concrete action.

If those efforts falter, parallels can already be seen in Musk’s plans for X, which have struggled to materialize fully. For example, the long-awaited email service has yet to launch, and the ever-elusive ambition to make X an “everything app” remains unfulfilled. However, Musk’s rising influence in Washington and his role in shaping the U.S. government for the next four years may allow him to achieve more politically than ever before.

