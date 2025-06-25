Bosch CEO warns: Europe is regulating the future of AI to death

Bosch CEO Stefan Hartung warns that Europe risks losing its lead in AI through excessive legislation. The German company, which holds most AI patents in Europe, is planning a substantial investment of €2.5 billion in the AI field.

The pressure to stay ahead in the AI race has increased since President Donald Trump announced a $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure by the private sector in the United States in January. The EU responded shortly afterwards with plans for €200 billion for the same sector.

German tech company Bosch currently holds the most AI patents in Europe. The company is using this position to issue an important warning to European policymakers. It is clear to the company that a combination of bureaucracy and strict but vague requirements is making Europe less attractive for AI development.

Bosch plans to invest an additional €2.5 billion in artificial intelligence by the end of 2027. The money will be used for AI solutions for autonomous driving and more efficient industrial systems. However, Hartung believes that these investments are not enough to maintain Europe’s position without regulatory changes.

Risk of overregulation

“Europe is unnecessarily delaying its AI future with excessive regulation,” said Hartung. For the Bosch CEO, the solution is clear: legislators should limit themselves to a framework that focuses on the most important points.

He believes that overly detailed regulations stand in the way of technological progress. Otherwise, “we will regulate ourselves to death, because we are trying to regulate against technological progress,” he warns.

